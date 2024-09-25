Persistent poverty in poorer areas of Derry a ‘stain on our society’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 13:11 BST
Sinéad McLaughlin has said persistent poverty in poorer areas of Derry is a ‘stain on our society’.

She was speaking during a debate on child poverty in North Belfast at Stormont.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín pointed out poverty levels in North Belfast, West Belfast and Foyle ‘have remained persistently high and in the top 10 per cent of the most deprived’.

Mrs. McLaughlin said: “The regional imbalance that we have is often not, as some people would say, between the whole of Belfast and the whole of Derry.

"It is the difference between the richest areas, concentrated geographically, and the poorest areas. Sometimes, I am asked what that imbalance looks like in poverty terms, and in child poverty terms in particular. For me, it looks like poor children, who are four times more likely to develop mental health issues by the age of 11.

"It looks like a gap in healthy life expectancy of up to 15 years between the most and least deprived areas... It looks like a 24 per cent gap in GCSE attainment for children receiving free school meals.”

She described poverty as a ‘stain on our society’.

"The problem is poverty, and, although the solution is different in the New Lodge, Ardoyne and Creggan, it is a stain on our society that government has not addressed.

"How therefore do we address it? We invest where the need is greatest, which includes looking at the areas of greatest deprivation and making sure that every single policy, strategy and plan that is produced in this Building is screened on that basis and included on the basis of an assessment.”

Female life expectancy declines for poorer Derry women

