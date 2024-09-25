Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinéad McLaughlin has said persistent poverty in poorer areas of Derry is a ‘stain on our society’.

She was speaking during a debate on child poverty in North Belfast at Stormont.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín pointed out poverty levels in North Belfast, West Belfast and Foyle ‘have remained persistently high and in the top 10 per cent of the most deprived’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs. McLaughlin said: “The regional imbalance that we have is often not, as some people would say, between the whole of Belfast and the whole of Derry.

Sinéad McLaughlin has said persistent poverty in poorer areas of Derry is a ‘stain on our society’.

"It is the difference between the richest areas, concentrated geographically, and the poorest areas. Sometimes, I am asked what that imbalance looks like in poverty terms, and in child poverty terms in particular. For me, it looks like poor children, who are four times more likely to develop mental health issues by the age of 11.

"It looks like a gap in healthy life expectancy of up to 15 years between the most and least deprived areas... It looks like a 24 per cent gap in GCSE attainment for children receiving free school meals.”

She described poverty as a ‘stain on our society’.

"The problem is poverty, and, although the solution is different in the New Lodge, Ardoyne and Creggan, it is a stain on our society that government has not addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How therefore do we address it? We invest where the need is greatest, which includes looking at the areas of greatest deprivation and making sure that every single policy, strategy and plan that is produced in this Building is screened on that basis and included on the basis of an assessment.”