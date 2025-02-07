Pioneering feminist film-maker Anne Crilly thrilled with Irish Tatler award for Derry Film and Video Workshop exhibition at IMMA

Pioneering Derry-based feminist, film-maker, artist and activist Anne Crilly was recently recognised with a prestigious Irish Tatler/Business Woman of the Year Award.

The ‘Mother Ireland’ director was honoured alongside her colleague Margo Harkin, a co-founder of the Channel 4 Derry Film and Video Workshop and curators Sara Greavu and Ciara Phillips, who exhibited a retrospective of the radical film collective at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) on the occasion of its 40th anniversary last year.

"You could have knocked me down with a big feather when I heard that the IMMA had nominated the exhibition ‘We Came to Believe’ for the Irish Tatler Women of the Year 2024 Award.

"Firstly, the curators Sara Greavu (creator of Visual Arts at the Project Arts Centre, Dublin) and artist Ciara Phillips did all the hard work going through the archives of the C4 Derry Film and Video workshop,” Anne told the ‘Journal’, saying she was gobsmacked the exhibition had not only been nominated but had taken the laurels.

Curator Sara Greavu with film-makers Anne Crilly and Margo Harkin, picking up their Irish Tatler, Women of the Year Arts Award, for their ‘We Came to Believe’ exhibition at IMMA. Missing from picture is curator Ciara Phillips.

“I had always thought of Tatler as a privileged publication and now our early work, including my documentary ‘Mother Ireland’ which was not allowed to be broadcast on C4, for several years was in the mainstream, But then again, I thought it shows the change in attitude to some representation of the North and that is to welcomed,” she declared.

The award was timely, she said, falling on the workshop's 40th anniversary, says Anne.

The exhibition included unseen footage of Mairéad Farrell, Bernadette McAliskey and Mary Nelis. Anne’s documentary on the intersection between feminist and republican activism ‘Mother Ireland’ was also screened.

Archival materials from the Derry Film and Video Workshop and negotiations between C4 and the workshop when ‘Mother Ireland’ became the victim of the notorious broadcasting restrictions of the 1980s were also featured.

Derry Creative Anne Crilly and her cousin, barrister Blinne Ni Ghrálaigh, who both received awards at the Irish Tatler 2024 Women of the year Awards

“It did bring me back to the early years when C4 funded ‘Derry Film and Video’ in 1984 as a franchised Workshop. The other members of Derry Film and Video were: Geraldine McGuinness, Stephanie English, Jim Curran, Brendan McMenamin and the late Tommy Collins.

"I can’t believe it is over 40 years since myself and Tommy Collins went over to C4 with photographer Trisha Ziff and film-maker Jamie Dunbar to put the case for a workshop in Derry and to pitch my idea for ‘Mother Ireland’,” said Anne.

The workshop blazed a trail at a time of particular political and social upheaval in Derry and benefited from the Channel 4-backed 1982 Workshop Declaration which pledged support for grass roots film-making.

On the making of ‘Mother Ireland’ Anne said: “I didn’t even know what a documentary was but that didn’t stop me. I stayed with ‘Faction Films’ in London and it gave me an insight into the seemingly exotic life of a communal house of film-makers!

Anne Crilly. (2005PG34)

“It was fortuitous that myself and Margo were there as the start as there was a strong feminist drive in the work produced including Margo’s film ‘Hush a Bye Baby’.

“My first film was a documentary on strip-searching in Armagh Gaol and Margo and I were invited to present it at a ‘Women and Violence’ symposium at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“There is a lot of interest now in feminist film-makers of the 1980s and a revived interest in the strip search film. I am going over to a screening of it in Tate Britain in July.”

She said the impact of C4’s Workshop Declaration in 1982 should not be underestimated. Anne was grateful to have been ‘in the right place at the right time – Derry’.

Today NI Screen does great work in supporting local film-makers, however, funding for independent film and the arts in general falls far below what it should be.

"I think funding for the arts in the North is dismal and creatives have a better chance of getting their work done if linked in to an organisation who can fundraise for them.

“I have spent half of the past 40 years also working as a lecturer in Higher Education – at Dublin City University and UU at Coleraine. Many artists have to take other jobs or just give up on their art.

“There is much more funding available in the south of Ireland including the Pilot Artists’ Living Wage scheme.

“I won the prestigious Markievicz Award for Irish female Artists in 2023 which meant I had funding for a year but generally it is very challenging financially to work as an artist here,” she remarks.

Anne, nonetheless, is upbeat about the future given the rich output of women writers, directors and producers today.

“At Foyle Film Festival this year, there were loads of female film-makers and it is very encouraging for the future. Sometimes, I think that it is a mistake that I have been working for 40 years as there are several stories I still want to tell in theatre and film. Onwards and sideways!” declared Anne.

The film-maker says she was particularly gratified to be able to accept the award in the company of her cousin Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, who was recognised with an international award for her advocacy while representing South Africa in its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Ms. Ní Ghrálaigh was an observer for British Irish Rights Watch during the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, before acting for one of the firms representing a number of the Bloody Sunday victims and families.

She dedicated her Irish Tatler award to the women of Gaza and Palestine.

Anne said: “Blinne received an international award from Irish Tatler for her incredible work at the Hague in 2024 putting forward the South Africa case against Israel. It was such a novelty with cousins getting awards.”

Ms. Crilly has several projects in development and throughout February will be leading ‘Herstory Derry Tours’ each Saturday and Sunday at 9.30am, 11am and 1pm.

The tours start outside The Nine Hostages Café on Waterloo Street. Contact: 07484814698.