Plans for battery storage system in Killymallaght submitted to Derry and Strabane council

Plans for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) close to an electrical substation have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for the Storage System - as well as a substation building, control building, CCTV and lighting columns, security fencing, and associated works - on lands approximately 500 metres Northwest of Killymallaght Electrical Substation.

In an accompanying Planning, Design and Access Statement, applicants Renewable Energy Systems said the 3.8-hectare site is located in a field currently used for grazing livestock.

The Statement added: “Located in the townland of Disertowen, the system would be developed on lands north-west of Trench Road and approximately 500 metres north west of Killymallaght Substation where the system is expected to connect.

“The site abuts the Trench Road where it rises slightly towards the north west before levelling off near the centre of the field.

“This makes it easily accessible from the Trench Road using the existing field entrance which would require minimal improvement.

“This entrance is regularly used for agricultural purposes at present.

“The proposed development comprises of the installation of a [BESS], and the proposed system utilises proven lithium-ion battery technology which RES has deployed at multiple projects at locations including England, Scotland, Ireland, the USA and Canada.

“The selected site provides ample space for a storage development of this size and is free from any other forms of current or future development.

“The proposed development will not create any significant or unacceptable adverse effects on biodiversity, transport, flood risk, landscape, amenity and other sensitive environmental assets.”