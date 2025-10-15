Political opinion: Colm Mullan Workers Party Representative has called the number of people with disabilities caught in the homeless trap 'unacceptable'
Mr Mullan said some examples are of people who are in wheelchairs who cannot access some plugs or sockets so are unable to use kitchen equipment to cook proper meals. Others cannot go in or out of their front or back doors due to not having ramps. This latter example also creates an immediate fire risk.
The Workers Party says despite the Disability Discrimination Act 1995 the Executive has failed in its duty to provide for the needs of those with disabilities who require suitable accommodation to enable them to live comfortably in their home.
Mr Mullan concluded by saying the Disabled Facilities Grant which is means tested is an extremely long drawn out process and requires a mechanism to speed it up so that applicants know in a timely manner if their application has been granted. People with disabilities who live in accommodation not suitable for their needs must be made a priority to allow them to feel fully integrated and included in society and not marginalised.