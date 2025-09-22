Politicians and church leaders say new legacy framework must have confidence of victims

Politicians and church leaders have said a new Joint Framework on addressing the legacy of the Troubles must have the confidence of victims before it is allowed to proceed.

They were speaking after Tánaiste Simon Harris TD and Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP revealed a range of new proposals on legacy on Friday.

The pair announced the controversial Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) is to be reformed and renamed the Legacy Commission.

The small number of inquests stopped by the Legacy Act are to resume, with other previously directed inquests subject to a robust independent assessment by the Solicitor General, under the plans.

Press conference at Hillsborough Castle on September 19, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

And the cross-jurisdictional Independent Commission for Information Recovery (ICIR) proposed under Stormont House is to be established.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said the party will carefully scrutinise the fine detail of the proposals, the forthcoming legislation underpinning it, and engage with victims and survivors whose confidence in any proposals is paramount.

“Since the Tories imposed the callous Legacy Act, Sinn Féin has been clear that it must be repealed by this Labour Government. We have always been of the firm view that progress on dealing with the legacy of the past can only be made when it commands the confidence of victims and survivors impacted by the conflict and be fully compliant with international human rights standards.

“Sinn Féin will now take time to carefully consider the proposed agreement announced by the Governments today. We will scrutinise the fine detail provided and urge that the underpinning legislation is published without delay. We will engage with victims’ families, those advocacy groups, legal and human rights practitioners who work with them,” she stated.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the new proposals require ‘serious examination’.

“The DUP will engage constructively with these proposals and carefully scrutinise any legislation introduced to give them effect. Our guiding principles remain that everyone should be equal under, and equally subject to, the rule of law, every family deserves a full and fair investigation into the death of their loved one and that there should be appropriate safeguards against vexatious investigations.

"It is regrettable that today’s package is presented as a joint framework between the UK and Irish Governments, rather than being the product of prior consultation and agreement with innocent victims and representatives of veterans.

"It is our view that the Government should not be deferring to Dublin on the way in which Troubles’ crimes are investigated in Northern Ireland. It is right that the Irish state authorities cooperate fully with those structures, but this should not be not out political expediency. First and foremost, any practical outcome must serve the needs and interests of victims and their families,” said the East Belfast MP.

The Alliance Party leader Naomi Long remarked: “Any progress on establishing a new framework is to be broadly welcomed. The last government squandered both time and trust in trying to frustrate the quest for truth and justice, and it will take time to repair that damage.

"Whilst we will want to take time to consider the detail of the proposals and hear from victims and survivors, alongside both the UK and Irish governments, we recognise that what has been announced today represents a substantive change of direction and tone.

""The priority must now be ensuring those victims, survivors and their families are at the heart of the process and that any legislation delivers the truth, justice and accountability that they have long deserved.”

Claire Hanna, the SDLP leader, said: “The deal...represents some progress, but we have serious concerns that what is being brought forward will fall short in meeting the needs of victims and their families. We are running out of opportunities to address the past and we cannot afford another false dawn.

“The SDLP welcomes the Tánaiste’s commitment that the Irish Government will comprehensively address legacy, and we look forward to hearing further details on how this will be implemented.

"Disclosure is at the core of the challenge with legacy. Truth recovery has dragged on for decades because layers of secrecy and veto have consistently been deployed by paramilitary and state killers.

“We reject the closure of inquests, long fought for by families and frequently required to correct the record and confirm truths others wanted to suppress. It is also unclear what, if any, work has been done to drive maximum disclosure from paramilitary groups."

UUP MP Robin Swann criticised the Secretary of State for not making the announcement in the British House of Commons.

“Once again, the Secretary of State has used a press conference in Northern Ireland to make a significant announcement on legacy, rather than in the House of Commons where he can be held to account and questioned by elected Members of Parliament.

"I see this as nothing but contempt for the democratic accountability process. It is also notable, and now looks to be deliberate, that he waited until the start of the Conference Recess, when Parliament was not sitting.

“This is not the first time this has happened. I had previously raised the matter with the Leader of the House and was assured that updates would be brought to MPs first,” he declared.

Church leaders, meanwhile, including Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland, in a joint statement, said: "We welcome the fact that substantial proposals on how to deal with the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland have been issued today.

"We urge that the Framework documents be closely considered by all who have an interest in how justice and truth can best be served. Above all, we owe it to the victims and survivors to ensure that their needs are met with compassion and thoroughness.

"It is noteworthy that the Legacy Framework is the result of cooperation between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Government of Ireland and will require legislation in both jurisdictions for it to be put into effect."