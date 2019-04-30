Protest held in Muff to highlight speeding problem

A protest has been held in the village of Muff to highlight the ongoing problem of speeding through the village.

The short protest was organised by Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray and local election candidate Terry Crossan in conjunction with members of the Muff Residents Group.

Speaking afterwards, Terry Crossan said: “In light of some recent near misses it had been decided at a meeting with residents that something needed to be done to bring this issue to the attention of the relevant authorities.

We believe that the Gardaí need to be more proactive in enforcing speed limits and that random speed prevention measures should be introduced by way of a deterrent”.

“Donegal County Council also need to fast track the current plans to their road design team to review speed limits and traffic calming in the village and at other dangerous locations across South Inishowen.”

He added: “We intend to carry out further protests at Quigley’s Point, Killea and Carrigans in the coming weeks. We would ask that all concerned residents would join us in these protests before someone is seriously injured or even killed.”