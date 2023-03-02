The meeting is taking place as calls for a general strike across all sectors and industries are becoming more and more frequently heard.

Veteran Derry socialist and labour activist Eamonn McCann will be the main speaker at the meeting in the Playhouse at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People Before Profit, which has organised the event, argues that, ‘a sustained campaign of strike action towards an all-out general strike can force pay victories and pave the way for driving the Tories out’.

Eamonn McCann.

Ahead of the summit, Mr. McCann said: “The Tories and their friends and the management of all our major services are absolutely united in their hostility to the trade unions and in their determination to defeat the strikes, which we have seen over the last couple of months.

"We should be as united as the enemy, as the bosses are. The ruling elite want to play unions off, one against the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are determined not to allow sympathy for the nurses, for example, to damage or compromise their absolute hostility to trade unions in general and all the other public sector workers.

"As far as we are concerned unity is strength, division is weakness. If we remain together arm and arm all the trade unions who are fighting for a decent deal, if we stay together we can win this one. If we win this one we can change the terrain of politics generally across these islands. That's how much is at stake.”

The meeting comes after a level of worker mobilisation and industrial action across Ireland and Britain over the past year that has not been witnessed for decades. Calls for general strike action have now become more and more frequent within the trade union movement in face of eye-watering inflation and flagging real wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a recent Save Our NHS rally organised by the Derry Trades Union Council, Tanya Killen of NIPSA said: “The current strike wave across this country has been driven by the ineptitude of the capitalist politicians and their anti-worker policies to deliver for the people of NI.

"These struggles and the struggles of the civil service, the health service, the education sector, the housing sector, all of the current struggles need to be co-ordinated to build towards a general strike. Everybody out together.

"The anger we feel here today comrades at the destruction of our health service needs to be channelled into organised cross-community resistance based on the power of the working class.

"From this rally today we send a militant, strong, loud, bold clear message of defiance to the government, to our politicians, and my final message, it has been said, but I'll say it again - watch us with fear, and ignore us at your peril, because we will use our might in defence of our health service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad