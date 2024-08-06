Recall of Derry & Strabane Council sought by Sinn Féin amid violence in Belfast

Derry will stand in strong solidarity against racism and in support of our minority communities, Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has said ahead of a mass rally on Wednesday organsied by Derry United Against Racism.

Councillor Duffy also confirmed that Sinn Féin is seeking a recall of Derry City and Strabane District Council in the wake of recent racist attacks in Belfast and would also be meeting with the PSNI.

“The scenes we have witnessed over the last number of days in Belfast of racist attacks on people and businesses are completely unacceptable,” Sandra Duffy said.

“A rally has been organised in Derry on Wednesday to show our city’s opposition to racism and I would urge the people of Derry to attend in numbers and send a strong show of solidarity with our minority communities.”

The rally will take place at 6pm on Wednesday in Guildhall Square.

Confirming the Council is also being asked to reconvene during its summer recess in light of events, Colr. Duffy said: “Sinn Féin is seeking a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council which will give all parties an opportunity to make it clear there can be no place for racism, hatred, discrimination and intimidation anywhere in our society.”

Sinn Féin has also asked for a meeting with the PSNI in Derry to discuss concerns around a demonstration planned for Derry later this week.

“We will be making it absolutely clear that the priority must be to protect people and property and face down racism, violence and intimidation,” Colr. Duffy.