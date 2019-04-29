REFLECTION: ‘Not in my Name’ - a poem by local man living in London

‘Not In My Name’, is a poem written by 24-year-old Connor McConnell upon learning of the death of Lyra McKee. A native of Derry’s Creggan Estate, Connor currently resides in London.

‘Not in My Name’

Lyra McKee

I sat looking out my window

At a town I loved so well

Never in my wildest

nightmares

Could I see how far it fell.

A trigger pulled, a city in grief,

How completely senseless, are these beliefs?

Brainwashed teens, gunshots fired,

A woman dead, widely

admired.

Sickened, disgusted and hurt to my core,

I can’t bear the heartbreak of Derry anymore.

I’m a man in London, missing my family and my friends.

But I will not come home, until this violence ends.