Republicans recall ‘pogroms’ after ‘Battle of the Bogside’ solidarity riots

A coach of Derry republicans took part in a political tour of Belfast and discussed the riots and ‘pogroms’ that occurred there after the ‘Battle of the Bogside’ in August 1969.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “In the past number of weeks several commemorative events have taken place in Derry to mark the 50th Anniversary of the ‘Battle of the Bogside.’

“The Martin McGuinness Cumann and Pearse/Starrs Cumann felt it was important to visit the Clonard area which suffered badly, where many streets were completely destroyed in the burnings and where Fian Gerard McAuley was shot dead by loyalists while defending the area.

“Following the tour they proceeded to the Felons Club where they met veteran Clonard Republican Sean ‘Spike’ Murray, who was involved in the defence of the area in 1969 and .

“The Cumainn took part in a discussion on the events of August of that year.

“The events concluded with a number of presentations to Sean ‘Spike’ Murray and Coiste guide Peadar Whelan.”