Residents evacuated as explosive device left at Derry property

Residents were evacuated from their homes after a viable explosive device was left at a property in Top of the Hill in Derry.

A security alert in the area has ended. Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Shortly after 5.35pm on Saturday, 25th October, we received a report that a device had been left at a residential property in the Campion Court area. "Officers attended, alongside Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO), who examined the device. "It was deemed to be viable and made safe before it was removed for further forensic examination. “A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out." Detective Inspector Hanbidge continued: "This device posed a serious risk to the local community. We're thankful it did not detonate before it was discovered.