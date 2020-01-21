Rev. David Latimer to give ‘Sunday’ lecture

Presbyterian minister Rev. David Latimer says he is “hugely honoured” to be giving this year’s Bloody Sunday memorial lecture.

Dr. Latimer, who is retiring as minister of First Derry Presbyterian Church at the end of January, will deliver the annual talk on January 31.

Bloody Sunday Trust chairperson, Tony Doherty, says Rev. Latimer has made a huge contribution to the political and ecumenical life of the city since first arriving here in 1988.

He added: “He has proven to be a great friend of the Bloody Sunday families, speaking passionately and eloquently at the Rossville Street monument each January. Whilst he is best known for striking up a long-term friendship with the late Martin McGuinness, David will address a number of issues critical to the legacy of conflict, remembrance and our future on this island.

“This is a significant lecture and an important statement of where the city is at in terms of conflict transformation and leadership.”

Rev David Latimer says it will be a “huge personal privilege” to deliver this year’s lecture.

“The symbolism of this bridge-building invitation, by the Bloody Sunday Trust, is hugely significant,” he said. “For far too long, people - both in our city and beyond - have chosen to live apart. The time to break new ground and get to know one another has arrived. Taking new steps is the only way to bring about improvement.”

The lecture will take place on Friday, January 31 (8pm) at the NW Learning Disability Centre, Destined, Foyle Valley Railway Museum, Foyle Road, Derry. Everyone welcome.