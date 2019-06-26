Rights of hostel and emergency dwellers to be raised at Council

Sinn Féin’s Patricia Logue will bring a motion before the Derry City & Strabane District Council June meeting calling on the Housing Executive to resolve issues around legal recognition for people living in hostels and emergency accommodation.

She said: “I felt it was very important to bring forward this motion to the Council to ensure that homeless people’s right are protected.

“There is a particular problem around people living in hostels and other temporary/emergency accommodation across our society who are homeless and deserve to be legally recognised as such by having Full Duty Applicant status awarded. I will be looking for the NIHE to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.”

Her motion will be tabled on Thursday and will call on the NIHE to outline what measures it will take to “accurately audit the extent of the problem regarding homeless people who are not recognised as such and what steps will be taken to remedy these oversights”.