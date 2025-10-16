River access via meadows where boom prolonged Siege of Derry would be ‘amazing’

That’s according to Derry SDLP councillor Rory Farrell who has warmly welcomed proposals to regenerate the landscaped parkland around Derry’s historic Boom Hall.

Colr. Farrell said: “The feasibility of offering river access opportunities, you know, that would be amazing. I'm looking forward to seeing the updated masterplan. It's a real step in the right direction.”

He was speaking during a meeting of the Derry City & Strabane District Council Environment & Regeneration Committee.

Karen Philips, Director of Environment and Regeneration, updated members on proposals for the historic Siege of Derry site.

The plans, she advised, are separate but complementary to proposals for Boom Hall House.

During the summer the council were told of the Trust’s proposals to lease the listed building from DC&SDC in order to repurpose it as a day nursery, café, and cultural and community floorspace.

On Wednesday last Ms. Phillips told the committee about a resident engagement event in St. Peters Hall, Culmore Road, on September 4, when members of the public had a chance to have their say on the wider regeneration proposals for lands around the building.

Her report to members stated: "There is strong support for the vision in keeping with the historic and conservation ethos of the demesne. There was an overwhelming desire to move the project forward.

"Many participants referenced the previous plans and ambitions for Boom Hall and commented on the lack of progress to date. Some confusion was also expressed in relation to the extent of Council’s ownership regarding the house and lands and the role of the Boom Hall Trust in taking forward the regeneration of Boom Hall. There is a strong sentiment of ‘just do something’.”

A number of actions have been proposed including conducting research on the Boyne Valley Visitor Centre in County Meath to see if there is any learning that can be applied to Boom Hall and reviewing the masterplan to ‘explore river access opportunities at a later detailed design stage’.

Colr. Farrell said: "This site at Boom Hall offers so much opportunity and it is really heartening to see the time, effort and dedication we are taking to get this right. We are consulting extensively and that's really, really important.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said: “It was great to see mostly positive feedback from a good number of persons asked. We are looking forward to all the works that are going to be carried out when the time comes.”

And Sinn Féin councillor Pat Murphy said: “I know the council officers were very impressed by what they were hearing from people who had grown up around the site and in some cases had worked on it, elderly people.

"And just to agree with Rory, there is great potential with everybody working collaboratively, with Boom Hall Trust, especially, that they are still there.

“I think for a while they thought that their views weren't being listened to in some of the discussions you may have had with them. But it's great to see collaborative work going on and it's great to see these steps and hopefully they are implemented.”