Roads minister Kimmins says £2.1bn A5 will ‘save lives’ and ‘I’m fully committed’

Roads minister Liz Kimmins said the development of the A5 Western Corridor between Derry and Aughnacloy will save lives as she reaffirmed her commitment to the £2.1billion road project following a meeting with local representatives.

““I remain fully committed to the delivery of this long-awaited and significant project. The development of a modern fit for purpose dual carriageway will first and foremost save lives which is at the forefront of all our minds,” said the Infrastructure Minister.

She was speaking after a meeting with Orflaith Begley MP for West Tyrone, and local MLAs Maolíosa McHugh and Nicola Brogan.

“There will be wider benefits for this region too with improved north-south connectivity, addressing regional imbalance and boosting the wider economy.

"I hope that we will soon move to see this hugely important project progress to ultimately save lives but also to see the realisation of those other critical benefits,” said Ms. Kimmins.