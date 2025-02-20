Roisin Barton Awards to celebrate local community heroes on eve of International Women’s Day

Féile Derry will host the second annual Roisin Barton Awards next month to celebrate the vital contributions of women to the betterment of the community in the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street, and Fountain areas of Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on the eve of International Women’s Day 2025 in the Maldron Hotel.

Roisin Barton’s family, friends, neighbours, and the wider community will gather to remember and honour her outstanding legacy with 10 women from the local community being presented with awards in recognition of their dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Féile Derry said: “Féile Derry is incredibly proud to host the second annual Roisin Barton Awards this year in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The late Roisin Barton

"Roisin Barton was an extraordinary individual whose dedication to social justice, equality, and compassion left a lasting imprint on Derry's community, and in particular the Bogside and surrounding areas.

"Her selflessness and tireless efforts to uplift those around her are remembered fondly by all who knew her and is reflected in the major physical transformation across our community over recent years.

“These awards are an opportunity to honour her legacy by recognising the work of 10 local women who have demonstrated the same spirit of commitment, empathy, and positive community action that Roisin embodied throughout her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By honouring these local women, we continue Roisin’s work and celebrate the extraordinary contributions being made in our own community every day."

Áine Barton, Roisin’s Daughter: "My mother, Roisin Barton, was the epitome of kindness and determination to better people’s lives. She was always there for us and all those who needed her, and she truly believed in the power of community.

“Seeing her legacy live on through these awards is something that our family hold very dear and we would like to thank Féile for honouring our mother’s memory.

“I’m so proud that her spirit continues to inspire and recognise the women who are making a real difference in our city. This is a fitting tribute to all the selfless women who continue to champion justice, equality, and community spirit, just like our Roisin.”

A ceremony will be held in Maldron Hotel on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 12pm-2pm to present the awards.