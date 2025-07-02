Sandra Duffy says £100m injection for Templemore and Strabane leisure complexes a top priority
Councillor Duffy said: “The allocation of additional funding which was approved by the Council’s Governance committee this week means that almost £100 million is now available to develop new leisure centres at both Templemore and in Strabane.
"The Templemore redevelopment is something the people of Derry have waited on for far too long.
“Whilst it was a priority for me when I joined council in 2014, it was clear that significant investment would be needed to allow the redevelopment of the site to become a reality.
"The strategic leadership of the council over recent years has contributed to the current position where we can now move forward with detailed designs and public consultation for the project.
"I look forward to seeing the project coming to fruition."
