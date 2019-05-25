SDLP, DUP & Sinn Féin mayors 20/21, 21/22 & 22/23 respectively

With the mayoralty and vice-mayoralty safely allocated to Sinn Féin’s Michaela Boyle and the SDLP’s Cara Hunter members of Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed on which parties would nominate mayor over the remaining three years of the new mandate.

The allocation of the most senior positions of responsibilty for the four years ending June 2023 were shared out between Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the DUP under the d’Hondt system.

Next year, 2020/21, the SDLP will nominate Mayor with the Deputy Mayor being allocated to the DUP.

In 2021/22, the DUP will select the ‘first citizen’ while the Deputy Mayor will be a member of Sinn Féin.

And in the final year of the new Council’s mandate, 2022/23, a Sinn Féin Mayor will be supported by a SDLP Deputy Mayor.

The positions were allocated under the d’Hondt system, which allocated positions in proportion to the number of votes that were received at the recent elections.