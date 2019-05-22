Second fire at old Thornhill College site in two days

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has urged parents from Culmore and the surrounding area to advise their children to stay away from the old Thornhill school site.

She made her comments following a fire at the building on Tuesday night for the second night in a row.

The scene of the fire at the old Thornhill College site. (Photo Sinn Fein)

Councillor Duffy said: “After being contacted by local residents I went to the scene of the fire at the old school building on Tuesday night.

“There was a very extensive operation by the Fire Service underway to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading.

“These buildings have suffered from arson attacks in the past and I certainly hope this is not the start of copycat incidents.

“I would urge parents in the general Culmore area to advise their children to stay away from the old Thornhill school site.”