Shane Duffy told Brighton 'no' about Martin McGuinness tribute

Derry man and Republic of Ireland defender, Shane Duffy, has revealed that when he was asked by Brighton and Hove Albion to remove a tribute to Martin McGuinness from social media, he told the club "no".

In an interview with former Republic of Ireland international, Richie Sadler for Second Captains, Duffy also revealed how he was in the company of former Derry City F.C. captain, Ryan McBride, two days before he died.

READ MORE: MENTAL HEALTH LAG BLASTED BY MLA

The IRA attempted to kill British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher and members of her cabinet when they bombed the hotel in Brighton they were staying in for the Conservative Party conference in 1984 - the infamous incident became known as the Brighton Bombing.

Five people, including a Conservative MP were killed and more than 30 people were injured.

Martin McGuinness passed away last March after a short illness. Like many others around the world, Duffy took to social media to pay tribute to his fellow Derry man.

"I don't think people know, if you're not from Derry, obviously people just think automatically that Martin McGuinness is bad but people in Derry know, it's a lot different to people closer to home," said Duffy.

"I would do the same thing again, it's just where I'm from. I just didn't think that there would be such a backlash of it," he added.

Brighton and Hove Albion's were made aware of Duffy's tribute to Mr. McGuinness; they requested the tribute be removed but Duffy refused and told them no.

READ MORE: DERRY GIRLS STAR TOMMY TIERNAN IN AWKWARD RUBY WAX INTERVIEW

"The club were on my case - 'Get it down.' I was like, 'It's up there now.' When you put something up for a second, it's up there. I said, 'No. It's my beliefs.' The manager was good with me, he was alright," Duffy told Second Captains.

Duffy also spoke about Martin McGuinness and how he "did a lot for Derry".

"I only met him personally three or four times, like. He was always up for a laugh with the lads - he loved his football. He obviously had a serious head on as well, sometimes. He was always in the headlines for good or bad stuff - people have opinions - but he did a lot for Derry," Duffy told Second Captains.

"I met him with James [McClean] a couple of times, he was in our hotel in France [at Euro 2016]. Obviously he supported the Derry boys. I never had a lot of time with him but when I met him he was always a nice guy."