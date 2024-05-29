Shaun Harkin chosen to contest Westminster election in Derry for People Before Profit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People Before Profit have selected Foyleside Councillor Shaun Harkin as their candidate for the General Election in July 4.

At a p selection meeting party members unanimously agreed to put the Derry City & Strabane District Councillor forward.

Speaking after his selection Colr. Harkin said: "People Before Profit members in Derry have chosen me as the party candidate. I thank them for their endorsement and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This election is a chance to finally rid ourselves of the Tories.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

“Here in the North it's an opportunity for people to register their opposition to parties who've implemented Tory policies over many years. The economic misery handed down by the Stormont Executive needs to be challenged.

“I am standing as a proud lifelong advocate for Palestine. The mass movement to stop the Gaza genocide inspires me everyday. I'm proud that People Before Profit are at the heart of it. The actions of Irish politicians in fawning over Genocide Joe Biden have caused revulsion and deep hurt amongst those who campaign for justice for the Palestinian cause. If elected I will fight day and night to stop the genocide and hold the British government, the US, EU and apartheid Israel to account for their actions.”

He said that people across the North are struggling more than ever due to failure of Westminster and Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now more than ever we need socialist voices challenging the establishment and fighting for the redistribution of wealth. If as the polls suggest there will be a Labour Party victory we can celebrate the demise of the Tories but we will need socialists elected to hold Starmer to account.”

The PBP candidate accused the SDLP and Sinn Féin of delivering “very little for this city and district”.

“In terms of poverty and deprivation this constituency is one of the worst on these Islands. This needs to change. I will be a fighter for every person in Foyle. I will fight for well paid, unionised jobs, for social and affordable housing and for an end to the privatisation of the NHS. Every vote for PBP is a demand for the Legacy Act to be scrapped, the two-child policy to be binned and for a 32 county socialist Ireland.