Shaun Harkin urges people to apply for Pension Credit now to secure Winter Fuel Payment
The People Before Profit councillor said: “To be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment, you must be in receipt of Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits.
"More than 26,000 older people across the North are eligible for Pension Credit but don't receive it.
"Pension Credit provides vital support that can significantly ease financial burdens on people of pension age.
"The Winter Fuel Payment provides financial support of up to £300 to help with heating bills during the colder months.
"To check eligibility for Pension Credit call the Pension Credit Application Line on 0808 100 6165 or call the Age NI Advice Service on 0808 808 7575.”
The local councillor said the British Labour Government’s decision to scrap the universal Winter Fuel Payment has ‘left millions of pensioners without the financial assistance they rely on to stay warm during winter’.
