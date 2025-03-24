Shaun Harkin urges support for Disabled People Against Cuts ‘Welfare Not Warfare’ rally in Derry

A Derry councillor has urged people to attend a rally against the British Labour Government’s cuts to sickness benefit payments.

People Before Profit’s Shaun Harkin is backing a Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) 'Welfare Not Warfare’ demonstration at the Guildhall at 1pm on Wednesday.

Colr. Harkin warned proposed reforms to the benefits system will result in many disabled people being denied their entitlements.

He said the cuts were being mooted even as the British Government announced it was increasing spending on arms.

Shaun Harkin

"Socialists often make the point when government's claim funding isn't available for vital services that there always seems to be money for war.

"Starmer has just proved this. He has massively increased war spending but says Labour must slash benefits for the sick and disabled.

"We need to push back against the demonization of people receiving disability payments and the cynical attempt to dismiss the mental health crisis.

"I urge people to join the Day of Action organised by Disabled People Against Cuts this Wednesday 1pm at Guildhall Square, with simultaneous protests scheduled at Westminster, in Belfast and elsewhere,” declared Colr. Harkin.

The rally is due to take place immediately before Derry City & Strabane District Council's full Council meeting for March.

Colr. Harkin intends proposing a motion that Council write to the British Government expressing concern and opposition to proposed cuts to disability payments.

The text of the motion proposes Council insist it ‘views this as an attack on the vulnerable and a continuation of austerity policies by a Labour Government elected to end years of Tory austerity’.

"Council agrees this is not an attempt to help people back into work but is a cost saving measure following Starmer's announcement of a gross £13.4 billion increase in military spending,” the motion will state.

Colr. Harkin urged the Council to back the motion that calls for all local MPs, the Stormont Executive, and the Secretary of State Hilary Benn to oppose these cuts.

"Stormont is failing to deliver on housing need, reducing health service waiting lists, or addressing poverty. Under no circumstances should it assist Westminster to deliver cruel disability payments cuts.

"It's time to build resistance against cuts and the demonization of vulnerable members of our communities,” said the Foyleside representative.