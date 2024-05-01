Shauna Cusack joins Derry/Strabane Deputy Mayor Jason Barr in resigning from SDLP
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Foyleside councillor announced her decision with a statement, in which she described May 1 as ‘My Independence Day!’
She has vowed to continue to serve her constituents as an independent representative.
"It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that I have tendered my resignation from the SDLP. I have wrestled with this decision for over a week now, spoken to friends and loved ones and feel it is the only way I can realistically move forward with dignity, confidence and self respect,” she stated.
Her resignation from the SDLP follows that of Sperrin councillor and Deputy Mayor Jason Barr on Monday.
Both councillors expressed disgruntlement at the weekend when, they stated, a proposed selection convention and membership ballot scheduled to take place on Monday to select a Mayor for Derry City and Strabane District Council had been cancelled.
In a joint statement, they claimed that a management committee panel had decided last week to ‘reject Colr. Shauna Cusack and Colr. Jason Barr as candidates, removing us from the process and competition in order to put only one candidate forward for the post’.
On Monday the SDLP confirmed that the Foyleside Councillor Lilian Barr had been selected by the party to sit as the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2024/25 making history as the first black mayor in the North.
On Wednesday, Colr. Cusack stated: “I have enjoyed loyally serving the SDLP on council and in my constituency for the past 11 years. It has been my political home all my life, so my priorities, politics and passions will not change with where I sit in the council chamber.
“I am saddened that I was not deemed worthy to even compete for the opportunity to represent the City and District that I love, but I believe I am still worthy to work for you, albeit from the streets as opposed to a Mayor’s parlour.”
Colr. Cusack went on to wish her constituency colleague Colr. Barr well during her forthcoming mayoralty.
“I’m sure Colr. Lilian Barr will make the role her own and work for everyone with the energy and ambition she is renowned for. I wish her and the Party the very best going forward,” she stated.
Colr. Cusack also condemned racially-motivated attacks that have been levelled at the incoming mayor on social media, blasting ‘ugly, racist or hurtful language’ and stating that ‘this is not what Derry people are and it’s certainly not showing solidarity’.
Colr. Barr equally passed on his best wishes to his former party colleague.
"I wish Lilian a very successful tenure in her position of Mayoress for our council area, a position I have no doubt in saying, she will go above and beyond,” he stated.
The resignations have reduced the number of SDLP councillors from 10 to eight and increased the ranks of the independents from three to five.
The SDLP have been contacted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.