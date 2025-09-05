Simon Harris says deal on legacy is coming and it will adhere to Stormont House principles

Final agreement between the Irish and British governments on a new framework to address legacy must be based on the principles of Stormont House, according to the Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Deputy Harris made the declaration at the British Irish Association Conference in Oxford on Friday.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade referred to British Secretary of State Hilary Benn’s claim at the NI Affairs Committee on September 3 that the two governments were close to an agreement.

The Tánaiste said: “Any agreed framework will be based in the principles of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement - promoting reconciliation; upholding the rule of law; acknowledging and addressing the suffering of victims and survivors; facilitating the pursuit of justice and information recovery; human rights compliant; and balanced, proportionate, transparent, fair and equitable.

"Those principles remain as relevant, and as essential, as they were eleven years ago.

“Second - and I know that Hilary and I are at one on this – any and all reformed Legacy mechanisms must be compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Deputy Harris said any framework agreement must be capable of securing the confidence of ‘victims, survivors, and their families’ and that ‘reformed mechanisms will have to demonstrate that they can deliver for people’.

Prior to last year’s Westminster Election the British Labour Party had promised to repeal and replace the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act. It has since committed to tabling legislation to do this.

However, it has insisted it is going to retain the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which was established under the Legacy Act.

Many victims’ families have called for a return to the principles of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, an accord that proposed an Independent Commission on Information Retrieval (ICIR).

Speaking in Oxford on Friday, the Tánaiste said: “While there are differing views on what fundamental reform of the Legacy Act and the ICRIR should look like, in my conversations with victims, families and those who represent them, certain issues have come up over and over again.

“The need for independent oversight. For effective representation for victims and families. For robust conflict of interest policies and procedures, established on a statutory basis.

"A complete overhaul of the disclosure arrangements, to ensure the maximum possible information can be provided to families. The ability to hold public hearings, with next-of-kin participation. The need for a separate cross-border information retrieval body, as foreseen in Stormont House.

“Hilary, you mentioned many of these at NIAC on Wednesday. Root and branch reform means comprehensively dealing with all these issues, and more. Both of us are committed to that.

“And let me be clear that the ‘more’ will include commitments from my Government, in relation to our obligations in our jurisdiction.

“As part of an overall deal between the two governments, I fully intend to deliver on the commitment in our Programme for Government to comprehensively addressing the legacy of the past south of the border.”

Responding to news that the UK and Irish governments are close to an agreement Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s NI Deputy Director, said: “The Legacy Act was a disgraceful betrayal of victims and an affront to human rights and the rule of law.

“There must be no further failures on legacy. Any agreement and new legislation must finally ensure that victims’ rights are respected, protected and upheld.

“We will examine the detail of any agreement carefully - but what’s already clear is that full compliance of human rights standards, and mechanisms that have the confidence and involvement of victims, are absolutely essential.

“Key areas including national security vetoes over legacy cases and inquests must be addressed.

“The culture of impunity, secrecy and denial of truth that has long surrounded legacy issues must end.”

During his remarks in Oxford, Deputy Harris said victims and survivors must be given time to absorb any proposed deal before there are moves to implement it.

"We need to allow sufficient space for people to consider it, and interrogate it, and question it, and express their views on it before either government moves definitively to act.

"We owe that to everyone, from every background and community, who want – and deserve – to be sure that this deal can deliver answers for them and their families.”

At the NIAC on Wednesday last Liberal Democrat MP Dr. Al Pinkerton said: "We have taken a lot of evidence from witnesses about the faith, or the lack of faith, that they have in the ICRIR. That lack of faith seems to spring from the realisation and belief that the ICRIR is a product of the legacy Act, which of course it is.

“There is a sense that the Legacy Act was introduced purely to curtail investigations into veterans.

"Because the ICRIR is a child of the Legacy Act, distrust has been expressed about that particular institution, even if there is a faith in those who are leading it.”

Mr. Benn said: "I have made it quite clear that I am looking for significant reform. I have talked about an oversight body, going back to the principles of Stormont House.

"When all of this becomes apparent and the legislation is published, it will be quite interesting for those who are looking carefully at it to map what we are proposing to do against the principles of the Stormont House agreement, which was the last time there was an agreement between the UK Government, the Irish Government and a number of the parties in NI, but not all of them,” he said.

Speaking two days later in Oxford, the Tánaiste said: “I sincerely hope that our two governments can announce a comprehensive framework on legacy. Sometimes the last yards are the hardest. They were forty years ago, as it happens.

“And just like the Anglo-Irish Agreement, and just like the Good Friday Agreement, getting over the line will take political courage.”