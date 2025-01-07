Sinn Féin councillor calls for Irish Passport Office in the north

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin Moor representative, Councillor Aisling Hutton has called for an Irish Passport office in the north after over 100,000 Irish passports were issued in the north.

Colr. Hutton said there is a growing demand for an Irish passport office in the region.

Speaking after figures released this week showing that over one hundred thousand Irish passports were issued in the North in 2024, Colr. Hutton said: “More than a million passport books and cards were issued across Ireland in 2024, with 117,998 of those being issued in the north.

“It is high time the Irish government engaged positively, and prepared to deliver for citizens by opening a much needed passport office in the north. It just makes sense to help deal with the demand.

Colr. Hutton added: “As we head into the new year and people plan ahead for their holidays I would urge them to check their passports are in date and apply for them in a timely manner.”