Sinn Féin’s priority is to make politics work, to show real change is possible

Sinn Féin’s priority is to make politics work, to show that real change is possible.

That means strengthening our health service by investing an extra one billion pounds over the next three years to tackle waiting lists, hire more doctors and nurses and fund mental health and cancer services and transformation.

It means supporting workers and families through the cost-of-living crisis by giving £230 to every household in Derry and across the north.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivering 100,000 new homes, and creating good jobs so people have a future here.

On day one after the election, Sinn Féin will be ready and willing to form a new Executive, to work with others and get over £330m out the door and into people’s pockets. Derry is a city in transformation and a new, outward looking future is being written for this area.

It’s time to seize the huge opportunities that exist for this city to grow and thrive.

We have already helped secure, and match funded, Derry’s largest ever investment totalling £250 million through the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund.

That will deliver real change for Derry by creating jobs and regenerating the city.

Huge progress is being made and Sinn Féin will work to deliver on the flagship projects committed to by the Executive such as the expansion of Magee University [to 10,000 students] and building the A5 road to connect Derry to the rest of the island.

And we will build a fairer economy through promoting regional equality, continuing to invest in the north west and refocusing the remit of Invest NI to ensure they are creating jobs in this area.

People want us working together to prioritise these issues, and power-sharing can work if those involved are committed to it.

Good, progressive government can deliver for people. That is what Sinn Féin wants. By working together, we can bring about real change. People got a glimpse during the last days of the Assembly how change can be delivered when parties work together.

We saw progress on making parking free at hospitals like Altnagelvin, period products free in public buildings and schools, legislation on autism, on climate change and organ donation. Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson are part of the change that Sinn Féin is leading across Ireland.

They are offering a positive vision for a better future for everyone. And they will work non-stop every day to make that change happen.