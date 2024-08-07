At least six countries have warned their citizens to exercise caution if travelling to the United Kingdom due to far-right violence in several cities including Belfast.

Malaysia was the first country to issue a travel alert in the wake of rioting by anti-immigration protestors.

On Sunday its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was ‘closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas of the UK following the stabbing incident in Southport on July 29’.

It urged Malaysians to ‘stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities’.

General view of the Sandy Row and Donegall Road where police came under attack during further disorder in south Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Both Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates followed suit.

On Monday the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said it was ‘closely monitoring the ongoing protests and riots’ which had ‘assumed a violent and disorderly outlook as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damages to properties and infrastructure’.

It warned of the potential of the disorder spreading.

"The Nigerian Community is advised to be extra vigilant, stay away from protests areas and avoid large gatherings,” the High Commission stated.

The United Arab Emirates warned citizens to remain in contact with its Embassy.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges UAE citizens in the UK to exercise the highest level of caution, and take the necessary precautions, in light of the unstable security situation in various cities across the UK.

"Furthermore, the Ministry warns UAE nationals against visiting areas witnessing riots and protests, and to avoid crowded areas.

“UAE citizens must adhere to the warnings issued by the UAE Embassy in London, and comply with all safety instructions,” the ministry declared.

On Tuesday, Australia and India issued alerts.

Canberra told Australians to ‘avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence’.

Indian travellers were asked to be aware of recent ‘disturbances in some parts of the UK’.

"The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway,” it stated.

The Indonesian Embassy in London has asked it citizens to avoid large crowds and increase their vigilance.