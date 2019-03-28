Sky News subtitles gaffe sees D.U.P. referred to as 'D you pee'

Anyone watching Sky News' coverage of Brexit proceedings on Wednesday evening would have been forgiven for laughing if they saw the way in which subtitles for the hard of hearing referred to the D.U.P.

The D.U.P. announced that its 10 M.P.s would vote against prime minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement should she bring it back into the House of Commons for a third meaningful vote.

Subtitles on Sky News referred to Nigel Dodds M.P. as leader of the 'D you pee'. (Photo courtesy of Carla Quinn)

As Sky News began reporting on the statement issued by the D.U.P. a journalist interviewed the leader of the D.U.P. in Westminster, Nigel Dodds.

However, anyone reading the subtitles for the hard of hearing at the bottom of the screen would have noticed that Mr. Dodds was referred to as the leader of the 'D you pee' in Wesminster.

One eagle-eyed viewer spotted the gaffe, took a photograph and shared it on social media.

The tweet has been liked and shared more than 2,500 times.

"Even the subtitles have had enough of the D.U.P.," said one woman.

Meanwhile, Theresa May looks set to bring her withdrawal agreement to the House of Commons for a third meaningful vote on Friday.

Mrs. May has said she will resign as prime minister if her withdrawal agreement is passed.

If Mrs. May's deal is defeated a third time the U.K. government must come up with a different way forward before April 12, 2019.