​A major new report on regional inequality from the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) provides ‘sobering but unsurprising’ confirmation that Derry lags behind the east on several key indicators.

​That’s according to the SDLP Economy Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin, who was reacting to the publication of the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre’s ‘Delivering Balanced Regional Economic Growth’ study which on Thursday reported that Derry continues to sit at the wrong end of league tables on economic performance.

The report finds Derry continues to experience high economic inactivity, lower income levels and productivity.

“Within NI there arises another question about the performance of the key second-tier city, Derry...Well-known to most people in NI, Derry City and the North West in general has lagged the NI average on many indicators and although performance has improved over time, it still sits well behind other places in NI,” the report states.

The authors note that the trajectory of second cities is a subject that matters in many countries and point to how Munich or Barcelona add significantly to national growth in Germany and Spain. In the South, the report notes, ‘recent work on Cork city identifies success in terms of economic performance and the same could be said of Limerick or Galway’ but in the North and Britain many of the ‘second-tier cities are performing below the UK average’.

Mrs. McLaughlin said persistent regional inequalities must be urgently addressed.

The Foyle MLA said: “Today’s report from the UUEPC is a sobering but unsurprising confirmation of what communities west of the Bann have known for years - that regional imbalance is not a new problem, but a persistent one that has been allowed to deepen over time.

“While I welcome the Department for the Economy’s inclusion of regional balance as a priority, the truth is this approach has come too late to avoid many of the challenges we now face."