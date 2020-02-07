Soldier F case adjourned

The case of the only soldier charged in connection with Bloody Sunday has been adjourned until later this month.

The case of Soldier F was adjourned on Friday because senior prosecuting counsel was unavailable.

Soldier F is accused of the murder of James Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972.

He is further accused of the attempted murder of Joseph Friel, Joseph Mahon, Michael Quinn and Patrick O’Donnell on Bloody Sunday.

A further charge accuses Soldier F of the attempted murder of a person or persons unknown.

It had been expected that a decision regarding the venue for the committal hearing would be made on Friday during the hearing at the courthouse in Derry.

However, the matter was unable to be advanced in the absence of the prosecutor.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he had received correspondence from Liam Wray on behalf of the Wray family and other families.

He said that letter has been given ‘very serious consideration’.

“We are trying to balance everyone’s rights and take into account practical considerations as regards to venue and timing, but we are very conscious of the fact that all the main players in this - the defendant and the families - are not getting any younger.”

The judge added that all these matters require ‘very careful consideration’.

“As Mr Wray points out in his letter justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done,” Judge McElholm added.

The case was adjourned until February 24.