Sore throat one of symptoms of Delta variant, advises Derry Colr. - what are other COVID symptoms?

Speaking as case numbers in Derry rose over recent days, the local Health spokesperson said: “The spread of the Delta variant of the COVID virus across the north is very concerning.

“Doctors have said that alongside the already known symptoms, those who test positive for the delta variant often have a sore throat rather than a cough as the main symptom.

“I would call on anyone in Derry with any symptoms to get a COVID test in order to help stop the spread of the COVID variant so we can continue with our pathway to recovery.”

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy.

Today saw COVID prevalence figures reach levels not seen for several months in Derry amid fears of a spike in cases returning.

While hospitalisations remain low and the vaccine roll out is continuing at pace, the rise in cases has sparked concerns in the commuinty.

On average it takes from around five days to a week for symptoms to appear after someone with COVID becomes infected, but it can take up to a fortnight.

Symptoms will vary from person to person as COVID-19 affects different people in different ways.

Most people infected with COVID will suffer mild or moderate illness and recover at home, but it can be severe in people of all ages, can require hospitalisation and can be life-threatening.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19:

fever

dry cough

tiredness

Less common symptoms:

aches and pains

sore throat

diarrhoea

conjunctivitis

headache

loss of taste or smell

a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes

Serious symptoms:

difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

chest pain or pressure

loss of speech or movement