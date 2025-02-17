Student from 26 counties attending Magee unable to avail of tax relief on digs, TD complains

A student from the 26 counties attending Magee College has been denied tax relief on accommodation because they are completing their university education in the North, a TD has complained.

Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchú called for greater integration of educational support systems on the island of Ireland.

The Dundalk-based representative welcomed €44.5m from the Irish Government’s Shared Island Fund that has been committed to the expansion of Magee.

But he said supports available to students attending college in the south should be available to their peers going to university in the six counties.

“A considerable amount of shared island funding has gone into Magee College. I know a parent whose child is doing a healthcare course in that college but cannot get access to the Student Universal Support Ireland, SUSI, grant because they are just above the threshold.

"They tried to get tax relief on accommodation but because the kid in question is going to college in the North, this is an issue. It is an anomaly. We are talking about a shared island and the issue needs to be looked at,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

The Tánaiste Simon Harris replied: “I thank the Deputy for raising the issue. This Government is determined to work on an all-island basis on many issues.

“It makes sense to do that. I have already been to Belfast and met the First Minister, Deputy First Minister and other political leaders. The programme for Government specifically commits very substantial additional funding to grow shared island projects in the years ahead.”

Deputy Harris, who was the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, when the €44.5m shared island allocation was announced in 2023, said: “I am pleased the Deputy referred to Magee College. It will be an incredible investment in education and third level education in Derry.

"The Deputy is right. As we come across these issues and anomalies, which I thank him for raising, we will reflect on them. I am happy to engage on a North-South basis through the ministerial council. I will ask the relevant Ministers to look at the specific questions the Deputy raised.”