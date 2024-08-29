Taoiseach Simon Harris says Colum Eastwood ‘served entire island of Ireland with distinction’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has announce he will be stepping down as leader of the SDLP.

The Foyle MP announced the news at Press Conference in Top of the Hill in Derry on Thursday.

Following his resignation Mr. Eastwood said: “Politics is always about the next challenge. The next challenge for me is building a new Ireland that we can all share together. It’s an honour to be Derry’s MP - a job I love, to have led the SDLP and I’m excited about what comes next.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris wished Mr. Eastwood well following the announcement of his resignation as leader of the SDLP.

Colum Eastwood

“Colum has served with distinction and has been a progressive, responsible and pragmatic voice on all issues, but especially the challenging ones.

“As a leader he has been accessible, on the ground and close to his constituents in Derry and the issues that affected them.

“During Brexit, Colum served the entire island of Ireland with distinction in Westminster with passionate, timely and informed interventions in debates that otherwise neglected the peace process. For that, we all owe Colum a debt of gratitude.

“I spoke to Colum last night and was glad to hear he still has a lot more to give to politics and will continue to serve as an MP after his successor as leader is appointed.

“Finally, I would also like to wish Colum’s family well and hope today’s decision means more time together,” said the Taoiseach.

Long-standing SDLP colleague Brian Tierney, a local councillor for the Shantallow constituency Mr. Eastwood formerly served, said the resignation announcement at Eskaheen View on Thursday was difficult.

"I’ve walked many journeys with Colum Eastwood. The walk to the mic today was hardest. Looking forward to continue working with and supporting him in his vision for a New Ireland,” he stated.

Belfast SDLP Councillor Séamas De Faoite said: “Thank you Colum Eastwood for giving leadership and voice to the SDLP’s vision and values during the chaotic Brexit years.

"The foundation of the New Ireland Commission has helped us to chart a path towards a country free from the divisions of sectarianism, poverty and partition.”

High-profile Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said: “Colum Eastwood led the ⁦SDLP with distinction during very challenging times.

"He was a strong leader of nationalist Ireland, following in the great tradition of Hume and Mallon. I wish him well in the future and hope he remains actively involved in politics.”

First Minister and Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill said: “I want to wish Colum Eastwood and his family well as he steps down as leader of the SDLP today.

"We have worked together as leaders for many years now, to restore the political institutions in the north and in protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the all-island economy against efforts to impose the hardest possible Tory Brexit.

"I look forward to working with his successor as leader of the SDLP in a constructive manner for the good of all our people. Sinn Féin will continue to work with all parties in the Assembly and Executive to deliver for workers, families and public services.”

Former British Secretary of State Julian Smith said he was really sorry to read that Colum Eastwood is stepping down as SDLP leader.

"Whilst many differences on many issues, he is an exceptional communicator and I am certain will remain a key player in the UK and Ireland political fray. Ar aghaidh! [forwards].”

It’s been speculated that Claire Hanna, the South Belfast MLA, is likely to replace Mr. Eastwood as the SDLP leader following the party’s annual conference in October.

The new leader will be chosen from the party’s parliamentary party across Westminster and Stormont comprising Mark Durkan MLA, Claire Hanna MP, Cara Hunter MLA, Daniel McCrossan MLA, Patsy McGlone MLA, Colin McGrath MLA, Sinéad McLaughlin MLA, Justin McNulty MLA and Matthew O’Toole MLA.

Mr. Eastwood replaced Alasdair McDonnell as leader of the SDLP in 2015 when he remained an elected member of the Stormont Assembly in Foyle.

In 2019 he led the SDLP into a partnership with Fianna Fáil despite the party’s long-standing association with the Labour Party. While 70 per cent of SDLP members voted in favour of closer ties with Fianna Fáil there was significant opposition within the party to the move.

In December 2019 Mr. Eastwood wrested the Foyle Westminster seat back from Sinn Féin after running on the basis of a ‘Stop Boris - Stop Brexit’ manifesto.

The SDLP leader was returned with a huge majority. He received 26,881 votes, 57 per cent of the total ballot, a 17.7 per cent surge on the party’s percentage share in the 2017 election.

He helped negotiate the New Decade, New Approach agreement with the then British Secretary of State Julian Smith, with whom he enjoyed a warm relationship, and others, leading to the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont.

As an MP Mr. Eastwood has been vocal in his opposition to the Legacy Act during its procedure through Westminster as a bill and following its enactment branding it toxic, unjust and repeatedly calling for its repeal.

Under his leadership the SDLP went into opposition at the Assembly. It was the first time since Eddie McAteer’s heyday in the 1960s under the old regime that there had been an official opposition at Stormont.

In July 2024 he was returned as Foyle MP with a reduced majority. Mr. Eastwood received 15,647 of the 38,765 ballots cast in Derry with first time challenger, Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy coming in in second place with a respectable 11,481 votes.