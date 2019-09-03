‘The Troubles with Brexit’ film published today by US think tank the Bertelsmann Foundation

A new film, ‘The Troubles with Brexit’, featuring footage from Derry will be published online today by Washington D.C.- based thinktank, the Bertelsmann Foundation.

The log line for the film is: “It’s more than just a border. It’s a line between peace and war.”

A spokesperson said: “After 40 years of conflict in NI, the Good Friday Agreement ushered in a period of relative peace and stability in the northwest corner of Europe.

“But the unintended consequences of the UK leaving the EU have threatened to reignite a sectarian fire that many thought had been extinguished long ago.”

The Bertelsmann Foundation (North America), Inc. was established in 2008.

It describes itself as an “independent, nonpartisan and non-profit think tank” which was created to “promote and strengthen the transatlantic relationship”.

It provides “analysis and solutions to the most pressing economic, political and social challenges impacting the United States and Europe”.

The new film is part of the foundation’s ‘Disrupting Democracy’ series which examines how digital innovation is impacting democracies and societies around the world.

The spokesperson said: “This film takes the audience on a journey to both sides of the Irish Sea to explore the social, political, and economic impact of Brexit on NI - a scenario which is increasingly likely.”

It features old video from the civil rights marches of the late 1960s, Bloody Sunday, IRA funerals, and the latter days of the peace process, including the visits of US President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

It will be accessible from today at https://www.bfna.org/update/the-troubles-with-brexit.