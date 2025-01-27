‘There is a Bloody Sunday every day of the week in Palestine’ says Eamonn McCann ahead of march for justice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Palestine will again be a key focus of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s programme of remembrance this year with Eamonn McCann noting there is ‘a Bloody Sunday every day of the week’ in Gaza or the Westbank.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. McCann was speaking as the BSMC launched its 53rd Bloody Sunday March for Justice commemorations.

"It is right and necessary that we should assemble every year to renew our pledge not to stop until the full truth about Bloody Sunday and the identities of those who procured it is brought into the open, to be presented to future generations. But we must never forget that in Palestine there’s a Bloody Sunday every day of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we shout for truth and freedom, we must shout out also free free Palestine. It is for these reasons that the banner of the BSMC is raised at every show of solidarity with Palestine. It’s for the same reason that the issue of Palestine will again be front-and-centre at the annual Bloody Sunday march on February 2,” he said.

Eamonn McCann.

Highlights of the week include: Patches for Palestine, all week until Sunday, February 2, Pilots Row; From Raytheon to Filton, Ending the Arms Trade, Wednesday, January 29, 7.20pm-9.30pm Hive Studio Ráthmór; BSMC Fundraiser Gig, Thursday, January 30, 7pm, Sandinos; Who Fears To Speak exhibition, Friday, January 31, Pilots Row, 6pm; Panel Discussion: Zionist Free Derry, Saturday, February 1, 12.30pm, Pilots Row; and Radical Question Time, Saturday, February 1, 3pm, Pilots Row.

The week of events will culminate in the annual march that will leave from the Creggan Shops for Free Derry Corner at 2.30pm.

Key speakers will be Farrah Kouteinneh, Palestinian writer, journalist and founder of Key48Return, and Mr. McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As for the question of why we keep marching, the answer is simple. We haven’t reached our destination yet. So we’ll keep right on to the end of the road. What shining prize will we find there?

"Nothing material – but the greatest gift any of us can pass on to our children, and our grandchildren. The glittering truth, and the joy of justice, and the hard lessons we have learned,” said Mr. McCann.