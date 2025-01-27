‘There is a Bloody Sunday every day of the week in Palestine’ says Eamonn McCann ahead of march for justice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mr. McCann was speaking as the BSMC launched its 53rd Bloody Sunday March for Justice commemorations.
"It is right and necessary that we should assemble every year to renew our pledge not to stop until the full truth about Bloody Sunday and the identities of those who procured it is brought into the open, to be presented to future generations. But we must never forget that in Palestine there’s a Bloody Sunday every day of the week.
"As we shout for truth and freedom, we must shout out also free free Palestine. It is for these reasons that the banner of the BSMC is raised at every show of solidarity with Palestine. It’s for the same reason that the issue of Palestine will again be front-and-centre at the annual Bloody Sunday march on February 2,” he said.
Highlights of the week include: Patches for Palestine, all week until Sunday, February 2, Pilots Row; From Raytheon to Filton, Ending the Arms Trade, Wednesday, January 29, 7.20pm-9.30pm Hive Studio Ráthmór; BSMC Fundraiser Gig, Thursday, January 30, 7pm, Sandinos; Who Fears To Speak exhibition, Friday, January 31, Pilots Row, 6pm; Panel Discussion: Zionist Free Derry, Saturday, February 1, 12.30pm, Pilots Row; and Radical Question Time, Saturday, February 1, 3pm, Pilots Row.
The week of events will culminate in the annual march that will leave from the Creggan Shops for Free Derry Corner at 2.30pm.
Key speakers will be Farrah Kouteinneh, Palestinian writer, journalist and founder of Key48Return, and Mr. McCann.
"As for the question of why we keep marching, the answer is simple. We haven’t reached our destination yet. So we’ll keep right on to the end of the road. What shining prize will we find there?
"Nothing material – but the greatest gift any of us can pass on to our children, and our grandchildren. The glittering truth, and the joy of justice, and the hard lessons we have learned,” said Mr. McCann.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.