Theresa May resignation shows 'Brexit is undeliverable' claims Colum Eastwood

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has claimed the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May demonstrates "Brexit is a fundamentally undeliverable prospect".

Mr. Eastwood made the claim this morning after Mrs. May announced she would step down as Prime Minister following a Conservative Party leadership contest that will commence next week.

“Attempts to implement Brexit have now cost the British Government 38 Ministers since the 2016 referendum, including two Prime Ministers.

"It is a doctrine that seeks to sink an axe of simplicity into the delicate layers of political relationships across Ireland. And it has broken old political certainties in Britain. It is fundamentally an undeliverable prospect," said the Foyle MLA.

The SDLP leader, who stood for election to the European Parliament on Thursday on a strongly pro-'Remain' ticket, said Mrs. May's decision to trigger Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union - the 'Lisbon treaty' - two years ago and signal the United Kingdom's intention of withdrawing from the European Union had been a disastrous mistake.

“I have disagreed with Theresa May almost every single step of the way over the course of the last three years. Triggering Article 50 with no plan to prevent a hard border in Ireland, reneging politically on the agreed terms of the backstop and stubbornly refusing to call a halt to the madness that has consumed Westminster.

"It is undeniable, however, that she has exhausted every avenue to find agreement in the House of Commons. The simple fact remains, however, that there is clearly no consensus to be found.

“The EU has already said very clearly that the Withdrawal Agreement is not up for renegotiation. A new Prime Minister should recognise the mistakes made by Theresa May, revoke Article 50 and put an end to this political, diplomatic and economic car crash,” said Mr. Eastwood.