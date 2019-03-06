This is what people are saying on social media about Karen Bradley saying security force murders were 'not crimes'
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
People from Derry and all over the North have used social media to communicate their anger over comments made by Secretary of State Karen Bradley on how murders at the hands of security forces during the Troubles were "not crimes".
Here's what some people had to say about Mrs. Bradley's remarks.