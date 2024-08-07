Thousands expected at Derry anti-racism rally organised in solidarity with victims of far-right attacks

A large turnout is expected at an anti-racism rally in Derry on Wednesday organised in solidarity with those targeted in recent far-right attacks in Belfast and Britain.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been organised by United Against Racism Derry and has already received the backing of local groups including the North West Islamic Association, The Bloody Sunday Trust, Bloody Sunday March Committee, Foyle Pride and local trade union branches.

Thousands are expected to attend the demonstration in Guildhall Square in Derry city centre on Wednesday, August 7 at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UAR spokesperson Davy McAuley called for ‘a broad progressive front to stem the tide of far right hatred’.

A large turnout is expected at an anti-racism rally in Derry on Wednesday organised in solidarity with those targeted in recent far-right attacks in Belfast and Britain.

“The sickening scenes in Belfast and across England have horrified all right thinking people.

"For years now a media and political narrative has been spun to demonise and scapegoat immigrants.

"The recent British election created an absolute hostile environment for refugees with both major parties vying to see who could be tougher on those seeking protection,” said Mr. McAuley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local anti-racism activist described Derry as ‘proudly different’.

"We have a brilliant tradition of fighting oppression and standing up for people who face discrimination and persecution.

"The civil rights tradition of Derry must not be something for the museums and history books. It must be something we maintain, add to and celebrate through our actions today.

"We call on all progressive forces to unite and stand with our Muslim neighbours, our immigrant communities and anyone under threat from fascist hate mobs. United we are unstoppable,” said Mr. McAuley.