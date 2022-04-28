Thursday update on impact of strike on Derry Council services

The strike action is continuing up to May 1, 2022 and recommencing on May 3, 2022 until May 8, 2022
A spokesperson for the local authority said it 'fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action'.
However, disruption is continuing.
"As a result of the strike action Council is experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services. The level of impact is variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses," the spokesperson said:
The local authority has provided details of affected services.
REFUSE COLLECTION
Refuse collections across the Council area are severely impacted. All routine bin collection services will not operate. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period.
In relation to arrangements for next Monday, May 2, the May Day Bank Holiday, at this stage it is anticipated the service will be also be significantly impacted.
RECYCLING CENTRES
The majority of our recycling centres are CLOSED – please note that this is subject to change throughout the day
The following centres are currently closed at 12 noon Thursday, April 28.
Pennyburn Recycling Centre
Glendermott Road Recycling Centre
Strahans Road Recycling Centre
Eglinton Recycling Centre
Claudy Recycling Centre
Park Recycling Centre
Strathfoyle Recycling Centre
Donemana Recycling Centre
Plumbridge Recycling Centre
Newtownstewart Recycling Centre
Spamont and Castlederg temporary facility
BULKY WASTE SERVICE
Council’s free bulky waste service will not be available this week. The public are asked to note that bookings for this service and general waste query calls will also be impacted.
WASTE ENFORCEMENT SERVICES
The waste enforcement team will be operating as normal to respond to fly-tipping.
STREET CLEANSING SERVICES
Street Cleansing services are severely impacted however, there are skeleton services operating in Derry city centre and Strabane town centres.
GROUNDS MAINTENANCE SERVICES
Grounds maintenance services are severely impacted and it is anticipated that no grass cutting and maintenance work will be carried out within the cemeteries, parks and open spaces during the strike action period.
PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAY AREAS
Council owned public parks and play areas that are gated are impacted with many remaining closed this week with the exception of Brooke Park.
LEISURE SERVICES
The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area.
The following leisure centres all remain CLOSED
· Foyle Arena
· Brooke Park LC
· Riversdale LC,
· Templemore SC
The Melvin SC is currently open and operating as normal.
The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium remains open as normal.
The Derg Valley is open from today from 11am to 5pm.
Please note that the situation will be reviewed on a daily basis with further updates later this week.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
Council run community centres are operating as normal.
PITCH BOOKINGS
Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.
BISHOP’S FIELD
This facility is closed and not available for bookings.
CEMETERIES
Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be no grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries as a result of the strike action.
REGISTAR’S OFFICE
Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services. These services will operate as normal. To contact the registration department please email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms please visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registrationCOUNCIL OFFICES
The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road, Derry, and Derry Road, Strabane, remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.
MUSEUM AND VISITOR SERVICES
Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.
COUNCIL MEETINGS
It is anticipated that Council meetings scheduled during this period will be impacted.
GENERAL STRIKE INFORMATION
All information is updated on the website at https://www.derrystrabane.com/Strike-Action and communicated regularly via the Councils social media channels.