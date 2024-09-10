Tonia Antoniazzi is new Chair of Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) at Westminster

Tonia Antoniazzi is the new Chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) at Westminster.

The Labour MP for Gower was elected unopposed.

The new Chair, Tonia Antoniazzi MP, said: “It is a privilege to have been entrusted by my fellow members with chairing the NI Affairs Committee.

"I look forward to working with parties from across the political spectrum to ensure the issues that matter are properly scrutinised in the interests of all communities in NI.”

The composition of the new NIAC has not yet been decided.