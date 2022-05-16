Translink pleased to have reached agreement with unions to avert bus strike

A Translink spokesperson said: “Following a meeting with the Union officials today, we have structured a revised offer that acknowledges their concerns over increasing inflation and the cost of living while also supporting wider business needs.

“We welcome this constructive engagement with our unions.

"We welcome this constructive engagement with our unions.

Bus strike averted.

“Preventing this industrial action has been of the utmost priority for the company. We are pleased to have found a way forward that will enable us to build back public transport for a more sustainable and better future for all."