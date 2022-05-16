Translink pleased to have reached agreement with unions to avert bus strike

Translink has said it is pleased to have reached an agreement with officials from Unite the Union and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions to avert this week’s planned industrial action.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:21 pm

A Translink spokesperson said: “Following a meeting with the Union officials today, we have structured a revised offer that acknowledges their concerns over increasing inflation and the cost of living while also supporting wider business needs.

“We welcome this constructive engagement with our unions.

Bus strike averted.

“Preventing this industrial action has been of the utmost priority for the company. We are pleased to have found a way forward that will enable us to build back public transport for a more sustainable and better future for all."

All Translink bus services including school buses will operate as normal from Tuesday, May 17 and for the rest of the week.

