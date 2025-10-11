Tributes to talented former Derry Journal staff member John Kinsella

Tributes have been paid to a talented and fondly remembered former Derry Journal staff member who has sadly passed away.

John Kinsella worked in the production department at the Derry Journal offices in the city over several years. He passed away on Thursday.

Former colleagues who worked alongside John at the Journal have spoken of their sadness following his death.

One colleague said: “John was a hardworking and creative graphic designer who spent several years in our production department.

The late John Kinsella with actor Sean Bean back in 2008.

"He was a valued and well-liked member of our team.

“During his time in the office – when there were four Johns on staff – he was affectionately known as ‘Belfast John’.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner, Terri Quigley, and with the Kinsella and Quigley families at this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later.

We would like to express our condolences to all John’s family, friends and colleagues from all at the Derry Journal.

Rest in peace.