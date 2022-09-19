Upgrade for Derry and Strabane's Electric Vehicle charge points

A number of ESB e-charging points are located at council (former DfI) car parks along with a number sited at council owned car parks across the city and district.

Work to upgrade the network with this project is considered critical in terms of improving the current Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure that is available to EV owners and users in the north.

A number of ESB e-charging points are located at council (former DfI) car parks along with a number sited at council-owned car parks across the city and district. They will now see the replacement of either Fast or Rapid chargers.

These areas include: Templemore Leisure Centre, The Diamond, Car Park, Bishop Street and Carlisle Road in Derry with a number of other locations such as Riversdale Leisure Centre, Lisnafin Park Car Park and Albert Street Car Park in Strabane benefitting.

ESB’s charge points will soon no longer be free to use. The public will be advised of this change in advance of paid-for charging being introduced through a media campaign.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposing the approval of the recommendation, SDLP councillor Martin Reilly spoke of his concerns that none of the charge points to be replaced were in the Waterside. He added: “The Waterside is poorly served by the provision of these charging points. I do think when officers are looking where to put new locations they should bear that in mind.”