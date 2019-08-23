UUP select Andy McKane as Derek Hussey replacement

Long-standing trade unionist Andy McKane has been selected by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) to replace Derek Hussey on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mr. McKane, who is chair of the Omagh & Fermanagh branch of Unison, has been co-opted to sit on the Council for the Derg District Electoral Area (DEA) while Mr. Hussey sits out a 15 month disqualification following a drink driving conviction.

He said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to represent the people of my home town and district.

“Derek has always been a very proactive and hard-working councillor and he will be a tough act to follow. However, I am looking forward to the challenge and I will be relying on his support. Together we will ensure that a strong voice for unionism is maintained in the Derg DEA.”

Mr. McKane, from Castlederg, stood as a UUP candidate in the neighbouring Sperrin DEA in May, but was not returned.