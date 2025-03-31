‘Vast economic benefits of Irish Unity cannot be ignored’ - Derry MLA Pádraig Delargy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The potential economic benefits of Irish Unity are vast and cannot be ignored, Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy has said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting as Derry Sinn Féin launched a new leaflet on the benefits of Irish Unity, the Foyle MLA also urged the public to get involved in the discussion about Ireland’s future.

“A United Ireland will provide a vast economic boost to the entire island and that simply cannot be ignored,” Padraig Delargy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Independent international studies predict a €23.5 billion increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across the island in the event of reunification.

Sinn Féin Councillor Padraig Delargy.

“In the Northern counties alone, GDP would increase by 17.9 billion - over €9,000 for every citizen.

“Wages would increase and living standards would improve. Irish Unity is our opportunity to build an economy, public services and infrastructure that are world leading.”

Mr Delargy said that in the south, “economic performance, wage levels, living standards and even life expectancy far surpass what we experience in the North where we remain linked to a British economic system that has been in free fall since Brexit”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will soon face a choice on which future we want, and the question is no longer ‘Can we afford to unite Ireland?’, it is ‘Can we afford not to?’”

Back in February a new billboard was unveiled at Free Derry Corner by Sinn Féin, as it urged everyone to engage in conversations about reunification.

Speaking at the time, Sinn Féin Council Group leader Sandra Duffy said a united Ireland would be “an opportunity to completely reshape our economy, our health service and our entire society for the better”.

"We have to seize that opportunity and prepare for the change that is coming so that we maximise the benefits for this and future generations,” Colr. Duffy said.