‘Vast economic benefits of Irish Unity cannot be ignored’ - Derry MLA Pádraig Delargy

By Brendan McDaid
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:08 BST
The potential economic benefits of Irish Unity are vast and cannot be ignored, Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy has said.

Commenting as Derry Sinn Féin launched a new leaflet on the benefits of Irish Unity, the Foyle MLA also urged the public to get involved in the discussion about Ireland’s future.

“A United Ireland will provide a vast economic boost to the entire island and that simply cannot be ignored,” Padraig Delargy said.

“Independent international studies predict a €23.5 billion increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across the island in the event of reunification.

Sinn Féin Councillor Padraig Delargy.Sinn Féin Councillor Padraig Delargy.
“In the Northern counties alone, GDP would increase by 17.9 billion - over €9,000 for every citizen.

“Wages would increase and living standards would improve. Irish Unity is our opportunity to build an economy, public services and infrastructure that are world leading.”

Mr Delargy said that in the south, “economic performance, wage levels, living standards and even life expectancy far surpass what we experience in the North where we remain linked to a British economic system that has been in free fall since Brexit”.

“We will soon face a choice on which future we want, and the question is no longer ‘Can we afford to unite Ireland?’, it is ‘Can we afford not to?’”

Back in February a new billboard was unveiled at Free Derry Corner by Sinn Féin, as it urged everyone to engage in conversations about reunification.

Speaking at the time, Sinn Féin Council Group leader Sandra Duffy said a united Ireland would be “an opportunity to completely reshape our economy, our health service and our entire society for the better”.

"We have to seize that opportunity and prepare for the change that is coming so that we maximise the benefits for this and future generations,” Colr. Duffy said.

