Victim calls for Declan Morgan to resign after Court of Appeal rulings on ICRIR

The brother of 11-year-old Stephen McConomy who was shot and killed by a British soldier in 1982 has urged the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) chief Declan Morgan to resign.

Emmett McConomy issued the call after the Court of Appeal ruled that under the ‘Legacy Act’ the British Secretary of State had an ‘effective veto’ over whether and how the ICRIR could disclose information and that this was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Mr. McConomy’s brother Stephen was wearing his Confirmation jumper when a British soldier shot him in the back of the head with a plastic bullet in Fahan Street in April 1982.

"The RUC never investigated my brother's murder. Clearly from the outset he was just another Catholic from the Bogside and his life didn't matter.

Emmett McConomy, whose 11-year-old brother Stephen was killed by a plastic bullet in April 1982.

“Well, it mattered to us and it still matters to us,” said Mr. McConomy, who said he met with Sir Declan shortly after the ICRIR was established.

"We put it to him that the Secretary of State had complete and utter control over the commission and that his role as a commissioner would be dictated to by the Secretary of State.

“He said it wouldn't be. That he was independent of the State and he would do everything within his power to give families the truth and the answers that they wished for.

"Well I said, I like your optimism Sir Declan but the facts of the matter are the Secretary of State has a veto on your powers. He can at any time play the national security card which they have done for years.

Maria McConomy with her sons Emmett and Mark at the funeral of her 11-year-old boy Stephen who was killed by a British soldier on April 16, 1982.

"This is not a new thing.”

Mr McConomy said that Sir Declan said that if he was hampered or impeded in any way during his role as commissioner then he would resign. “And I said well Sir Declan I'm going to hold you to that because my understanding of the legislation and the position that you are in at the minute is that the Secretary of State holds the strings.”

As well as ruling on the Secretary of State’s veto, senior judges raised concerns about the ‘effective participation by the next of kin under the 2023 Act in circumstances where the ICRIR purports to replace inquests’. This was due, the judgment said, to the absence of provision for legal aid.

Phyllis Kealey, whose father Sean Dalton, aged 54, was killed instantly alongside his elderly neighbour Sheila Lewis, aged 68, when they triggered an IRA booby-trap bomb while going to check on a vulnerable neighbour in Kildrum Gardens in 1988.

Campaign groups the Pat Finucane Centre and Justice for the Forgotten reacted: “The ‘Legacy Act’ as it currently stands prohibits effective participation of families, which is necessary under the ECHR as there are restrictions on their ability to access legally aided representation.

"The Court rejected the idea that lawyers could be seconded (become employees) of the ICRIR as it offends the professional independence of lawyers and raises ethical and regulatory issues. This effectively means no inquests can be referred to the ICRIR.

"Vitally the Court was extremely critical of the ‘regime’ of disclosure that allows the Secretary of State to have veto powers over sensitive material that are shared with the ICRIR and with families.

"As it stands this power is absolute, above that of the Chief Commissioner, and the Secretary of State does not have to give reasons, and with no provision for a merits-based appeal.”

Victims protesting outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Friday.

The ‘Journal’ put Mr. McConomy’s concerns to the ICRIR.

A spokesperson replied: “The Court held that 'the Act places the final say on disclosure in the hands of the SOSNI', and relates to the SOSNI's powers to 'prohibit the ICRIR from sharing sensitive information.' (p7-8 summary judgment). It does not relate to the ICRIR's powers to obtain information from relevant authorities.”

In response to the ruling on Friday, ICRIR Chief Commissioner Sir Declan Morgan said: “I welcome the fact that the appeal court in the case of Dillon et al has agreed with the trial judge that the Commission is independent.

"The court recognized that the Commission has extensive powers in gathering information but needs additional powers in respect of disclosure of some of that information.

"It also determined that an accessible and foreseeable structure should be put in place for the participation of victims, survivors and families for some of our cases.

A protest against the Legacy Act and Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday.

"It is a matter for the Secretary of State to respond to the judgment. The Commission has already welcomed his proposal to further enhance our independence and would welcome additional steps by him to address the issues identified by the court.

"I look forward to continuing the search for answers for victims, survivors and families.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: "The Government is committed to addressing the legacy of the past in a way that can obtain the support of victims and survivors, and comply with our human rights obligations.

"We note the Court’s ruling and will take the necessary time to consider our next steps on this complex judgment."

With respect to the ICRIR’s independence the PFC/JFF said: “The Court left open the issue of ICRIR independence like in the High Court to individual cases.

"We repeat our colleagues at the Committee on the Administration of Justice on this issue ‘this should not be spun or misrepresented as some sort of endorsement of ICRIR independence’.”

Mr. McConomy was insistent: “Sir Declan should do the right thing now and step aside. He may as well step aside now because from my understanding from the victims I have spoken to locally none of them will be signing up to this.

“There are no victims that I'm aware of who are going to sign up. He may as well walk now.”