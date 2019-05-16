Video: Fine Gael Euro candidate Mark Durkan says Good Friday Agreement experience can provide Dublin with Brexit answers

Fine Gael's Mark Durkan was joined on canvass this morning by Emer Currie, daughter of SDLP founder Austin, and the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, ahead of the European Parliament and local government elections in Dublin next week.

Mr. Durkan, a long-standing former Foyle MP and leader of the SDLP, believes his experience as a key negotiator of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) gives him a valuable insight into the ongoing Brexit conundrums baffling policy makers in Ireland, Europe and London.

"I have always worked beyond party lines to tackle problems and deliver solutions," Mr. Durkan has claimed in his bid to be returned as an MEP for Fine Gael in Dublin next week.

"Brexit brings many risks including for families and business in Dublin. My experience in negotiating and implementing the GFA convinces me that it can offer many of the opportunities and the answers that we need.

"Dublin can send a strong all-Ireland voice to Europe, to stand up for climate actions, renewing social Europe and creating positive answers beyond Brexit," he added.

READ more: ‘I’m still politically tattooed SDLP’ - Mark Durkan on switch to Fine Gael

Mark Durkan.

Following this morning's canvass with Mr. Durkan and Ms. Currie, who is seeking election to Fingal County Council next week and will also be the Taoiseach's running-mate in Dublin West in the next Dáil election, Mr. Varadkar tweeted: "Mark would be a very strong voice for Ireland in Europe."