Video: Gregory Campbell brands Sylvia Hermon 'republican violence' and 'loyalist backlash' claim 'disgraceful'

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has branded claims that any hardening of the Irish border could incentivise violent republicans and spark a loyalist backlash as ‘disgraceful.’

He lambasted the suggestion by the Independent MP Sylvia Hermon at Westminster on Thursday.

Speaking in the British House of Commons the North Down MP said: “If there is any hardening of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, it will incentivise dissident republicans, who are already attacking the Police Service of Northern Ireland, to commit even greater violence along the border.

“With that, I suspect there will be a backlash - certainly a reaction - from loyalists. I do not predict that with any pleasure at all, but this Government should be aware of the consequences of no deal in Northern Ireland.”

Mr. Campbell interrupted at this point, stating that her claims were ‘disgraceful’ and ‘outrageous’. He was joined in his condemnation by other DUP members.

But Ms. Hermon persisted and said a ‘no deal’ Brexit was also likely to bring the reunification of Ireland closer.

“It will embolden Sinn Féin to campaign for a border poll, in order to take Northern Ireland out of the United Kingdom into a united Ireland.

“The Government need to be extremely mindful, and for the Minister to imply that it is acceptable that we leave without a deal is totally unacceptable,” she said.

James Dudderidge, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, said: “We want to leave with a deal, but no deal is a possibility. I am very aware of the concerns that the hon. Lady raised, and the Government are committed to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”