Video: Gregory Campbell cracks Queen's portrait joke on the Falls Road

DUP MP Gregory Campbell made joking reference to the Northern Ireland Office 'Queen's portrait row' during an appearance at Féile an Phobail in West Belfast.

"It's good to be back at the West Belfast festival," he said.

Gregory Campbell at File an Phobail.

"Twenty years ago I might not have said that but it is good. In fact, when I was on the way in there I was looking at some of the things on the walls on the way in and I took exception to some of them and I was offended by them and I was just wondering where do I get my £10,000 please?

"Do I send that to the organisers? We'll park that for the moment."

Mr. Campbell, who was taking part in Féile an Phobail's leadership debate, later jokingly declined to select a fellow panellist whom he admired.

The panel included SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, UUP MLA Doug Beattie, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, T.D., Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, T.D., Fianna Fáil T.D. Brendan Smith and Alliance MEP Naomi Long.

"I've looked up and down the panel. Naaaah,' quipped Mr. Campbell.